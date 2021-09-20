News

Yousef, Saskay evicted from #Bbnaija Show

Yusuf Garba Adam (aka Yousef) and Sakute Jonah (aka Saskay) have been evicted from the ongoing 2021 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show tagged Shine Ya Eye.

 

The Big Brother reality TV show, which ends on October 10, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria announced a grand prize of N90million – the highest in the show’s history. They were both nominated for eviction alongside Cross, Angel and Emman  uel.

 

Yousef is a 29-year-old high school teacher, who hails from Nasarawa State.

 

Yousef is a biracial Nigerian, whose dad hails from Plateau State while his mum is Arabian. He studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Jos. While Saskay won a grand prize of N1.55m for emerging as the first position in last Friday’s arena game, sponsored by Piggyvest.

 

She was one of the youngest housemates this season. Saskay during the show, revealed she brought vibrators to house.

