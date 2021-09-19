Arts & Entertainments

Youself, Saskay evicted from BBNaija house

As expected more housemates have been evicted on day 57 of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show. This time, the evicted housemates are Youself and Saskay.

The housemates join 15 already evicted contestants of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season. Both housemates were nominated alongside Angel, Nini and Emmanuel.

After the usual recap of the week’s highlights, the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, chatted with the week’s Head of House White Money and Deputy Head of House, Queen.

It was then time to announce the first Evicted Housemate for the night – Youself became the 16th housemate to exit Biggie’s house.

After being invited onstage for his exit interview with Ebuka, Youself said: “Coming to the BBNaija house was a dream come through, I am happy I stayed until the eighth week.”

About his relationship with Angle, he said: “I love talking to her, because she is open and behaves really mature.”

On what next after leaving the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, he replied: “I would love to explore the movie industry.”

After another round of chit-chatting with housemates, Ebuka announced the eviction of Saskay.

Speaking after her eviction, the Adamawa State-born Saskay said: “I was already tired; the experience is actually different from what you see outside.”

On her relationship with JayPaul, she said: “We were really close because he taught me a lot, we are just going to free stay and watch the space now that we are outside the house.”

Following Sunday’s evictions, 10 housemates are currently vying for the grand prize – N90 million worth of prizes.

The prizes include cash of N30 million, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, and a top-of-the-range SUV from Nigeria’s automaker Innoson Motors and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta.

The winner of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition will be announced on October 10, when the show will come to a close.

Abeg is the headline sponsor of BBNaija Season 6 and associate sponsor is Patricia.

