Youth and Sports Minister applauds Interior Minister on citing Federal Fire Service in Ogbomoso

Minister of Youth and  Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has applauded the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for approving the establishment of Federal Fire Service station in Ogbomoso.
Following the directive of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, to the umbrella body of Ogbomoso sons and daughters, Egbe Omo Ogbomoso Parapo Agbaye, to make a formal request for the establishment of a Federal Fire Service station in Ogbomoso  efforts commenced in earnest.
Dare equally personally intervened with Minister Aregbesola, who oversees the Federal Fire Service, to ensure timely approval.
According to Dare, with the establishment of the fire service station in Ogbomoso, the people of Ogbomoso and environs would have access to timely and responsive fire protection and safety services
He said: “I congratulate the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade and Ogbomoso  Parapo Worldwide on yet another achievement.
“As a rapidly growing metropolis, Ogbomoso deserves the support of the federal government in all areas of infrastructure and as such this is a welcome development.
“The Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been working assiduously to make life meaningful for Nigerians.
“I appreciate the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Ibrahim Liman for their efforts.”
Dare called on Ogbomoso sons and daughters to remain calm, peace loving and steadfast, adding that more federal projects will be attracted to the town.
Dare said there is still a lot to be done to make sure that the fire service is operational and called on sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland to provide support.

