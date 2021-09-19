Youth Assembly protests criminal activities of herdsmen

AYCC unveils new strategy against banditry, kidnapping

Some residents of Ogun State have raised the alarm over the influx of violent herdsmen from other parts of the country into their area, calling on security agencies to stem the tide.

The residents of Ijebu Ode and Imeko Afon Local Government Areas of Ogun State, in a statement signed by leaders of Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Abdulakeem Mulero; National Youth Council of Nigeria, Saheed Oyeleye; Federation of Imeko-Afon Local Government Student Union, Adebia Adegoke and

The Patriots, Imeko-Afon Local Government, Abel Babatunde, called for an end to the killings.

It was gathered that, suspected herdsmen numbering about five had invaded a community in Ijebu Ode, attacked the home of one of the victims, killed a 47 year old businessman, Ugochukwu Nnabuife few months after relocating from Lagos State. It should be recalled that these same herdsmen attacked and reportedly shot a woman, Morenikeji Salami in her home.

Findings have it that they gained access into his home in the early hours of yesterday (Friday) while shooting sporadically, people scampered for safety with several persons injured. According to one of his neighbours who pleaded anonymity, Mr. Nnabuife was attacked by two Fulani herdsmen who gained access into his home around 6:00am yesterday (Friday).

Another neighbour who also did not want his name in print, described the deceased as a very reserved neighbour who just moved into the area. When contacted on phone, the Divisional Police Officer in Ijebu Igbo Police station confirmed the incident but said he was waiting to get complete details about the murder. He however assured that investigations would be set up to unmask the killer herdsmen.

Similarly, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said he was yet to get details. Meanwhile, the Arewa Youths Consultative Councils (AYCC), has unveiled a Sustainable Security Project for the entire 19 Northern states of the country.

The project, tagged, “Project SUSPRONS 2021-2031”, which targeted 2,750,000 youths across the 19 northern states, was also aimed at rejuvenating the psyche of the northern youths to rise above being used as tools for political thuggery, joining banditry, and other criminal groups that is destroying the entire northern region today.

AYCC, a non-governmental organisation that strives to bring back the lost values of Northern Nigeria, came together Saturday in the ancient city of Kano to discuss basic fundamental strategies that will free the region from the bondage of insecurities.

According to the National President of AYCC, Zayyad Ayuba Alhaji, the event will launch a strong project that will put in place how banditry, kidnapping and other social atrocities will be curtailed before 2031.

Like this: Like Loading...