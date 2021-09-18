News

Youth Assembly protests criminal activities of herdsmen

Some residents of Ogun State have raised alarm over the influx of violent herdsmen from other parts of the country into their area, calling on security agencies to stem the tide. The residents of Ijebu Ode and Imeko Afon Local Government Areas of Ogun State, in a statement signed by some of their leaders, said the herdsmen are believed to be those forced out of Oyo State.

In a statement jointly signed by leaders of Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Abdulakeem Mulero; National Youth Council of Nigeria, Saheed Oyeleye; Federation of Imeko- Afon Local Government Student Union, Adebia Adegoke and The Patriots, Imeko- Afon Local Government, Abel Babatunde, they called for an end to the killings. Recently, suspected herdsmen numbering about five have invaded a community in Ogun State killing a man and leaving several persons injured.

The attack which took place in Ijebu Ode had some herdsmen attack the home of one of the victims, a 47 year old businessman, Ugochukwu Nnabuife few months after relocating from Lagos state. Findings, however, have it that they gained access into his home in the early hours of yesterday while shooting sporadically, people scampered for safety with some of them injured. When contacted on phone, the Divisional Police Officer in Ijebu Igbo Police station confirmed the incident but said he was waiting to get complete details about the murder. He however assured that investigations would be set up to unmask the killer herdsmen.

