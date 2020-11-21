Youth, Atheletes to get Data base –Minister

A new dawn awaits Nigerian youth as well as atheletes as the Ministry of Youth and sports Development is planning to create a data base that will serve as reservoir from which opportunities can be accessed. This would also ensure that proper records are kept to enable youths to derive maximum opportunities.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare said the data base would soon be created for the Nigerian youths to address unemployment, age cheating and to counter falsehood. Speaking during the 6th edition of the Town Hall Meeting on Friday, the Minister reiterated that there were so many opportunities for jobs, empowerment and training for the benefit of the youth. Dare explained that youth should avail themselves of the stream of opportunities and how to get trained.

"For NYIF , it is important to note that the Fund is for youths between ages 18 and 35, thus if you are older than 35 years you will have difficulties in completing the application process. From time to time there are minor difficulties in the platform, so we have decided to use better platform which the Federal Government used to recruit people for previous programmes. This platform makes adjustments, has flexible feature and complaints can be easily taken care of" . The Minister further stated " If the application is successful , the youth would undergo another process of being trained by Entrepreneur Development Institute(EDI) who are certified trainers" He stated that there would be a review of the process of application to train as many people as possible to benefit from the loan.

