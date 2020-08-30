Youth Commissioner bags Influencer Award

The Centre for Education Development and Skill Acquisition Initiative (CEDESA) has honoured the Delta State Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Michael Egwunyenga with the ‘Youth Influencer Award’ for his astute youth centred technological innovations and for his relentless promotion of ICT for mind-set and values reorientation amongst the youths in the state.

While receiving the award in his office, Comr. Egwunyenga lauded CEDESA’s initiative for what he described as an unparalleled pragmatic organisation that has impacted so much on the society and for the award; the commissioner also noted that he is an award shy person because according to him: “I have not done anything at all when juxtaposed with all that I have lined up for the youths in the state.”

He further noted that he has heard so much about the activities and programmes of CEDESA and that he would love to collaborate with organisation for greater reach and impact even as he added that, “youth engagement is a collective effort and as such required the inputs of parents, religious organisations, traditional institutions, NGOs, the society and so on”.

Comrade Egwunyenga also stated that whatever the youth ministry has done so far and what it will continue to do will be in line with the thrust of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration as it concerns the youths in the state.

