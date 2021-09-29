Youth Conference: Sports Ministry to address challenges confronting youths

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is determined to address challenges and issues affecting Nigerian youths. The ministry is set to host the first-ever National Youth Conference in Nigeria to support and develop youths as co-builders of the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the coordinator of the conference, Nkechi Obi said the event is premised on the realization that Nigeria needs her youth not only to be supported and developed but to understand the dimensions of political development, grasp national issues and consciously place themselves in position of leadership.

Obi said the conference would also achieve the fullness of inclusiveness for the nation’s youth. She said the conference will take place from October 12 to October 15 in Abuja. She said the conference is the first of its kind and would explore the critical issues in the agitations/calls for more inclusive youth policies to create the structure and system for youths to participate in politics, governance, tech and creativities.

According to her, apart from the 370 youth delegates to physically participate in the conference, a record of 6,000 youth has registered to participate virtually.

“The enthusiasm with which young Nigerians are registering for the National Youth Conference is encouraging. There is genuine eagerness by the youth to have a front-row seat at the table and that is what this conference offers. It is clear from the data we are seeing on the website that more female online users need to register.

“We were particularly surprised that youth participation in politics is generating more interest than sports and entertainment. We are doing our best to ensure that we get the best resource persons to handle each of these critical topics. The event will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari with Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, governors and ministers are expected to participate in some of the sessions. The conference is also being supported by private companies and development agencies. So far, we are getting support from many local corporations and international agencies,” she said.

Obi said the youth conference is a desired platform to discuss the diverse and urgent issues confronting the youth and establish them as the future of this country.

“It is also clear that a deep and concise conversation is necessary with the young men and women we believe will be entrusted with our nation’s future. A conversation away from the adult dominated national conferences that have hitherto been the norm.”

