Youth Convention: RCCG to host over 100,000 youths, young adults

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has reiterated its commitment to youth development and empowerment in the country. The church said the 2021 Annual Youth Convention will attract more than 100,000 youth and young adults across the world.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the convention at Redemption Camp, the International Youth Pastor of RCCG, Pastor Belemina Obunge said the church is not just concerned by the spiritual welfare of the youth but their total development as an integral part of the society. He said the church is also interested in the development of children, teenagers and elders. He noted that the 2021 Annual Youth Convention would take place from September 27 to October 1, with the theme, ‘Exceeding Expectation.’

Pastor Obunge said the youth church of the RCCG has some technical programmes that are directed at attracting, developing and giving an expression to the emerging generation, youth and young adults.

“We are concerned with giving an expression and developing people in the age range of 15 to 35. And our programmes are directed at ensuring that we give these people an opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skill, information that will make them better than they are.

“I’m sure you are all aware that as far as Nigeria is concerned, the unemployment rate of the employable people is 33.3 percent, which is second in the globe. Our programmes in youth and young affairs are directed towards making sure that this figure is brought down. Several programmes we have include Redeemed Initiative and Skills Empowerment (RISE) that is presently in progress here in Redemption Camp.

 “We have Redeemed Evangelical and Community Health (REACH) directed at reaching out to people and helping people in the communities. We have the Redeemed Evangelical Agricultural Project (REAP) and we are now focused on making sure we have farms all over the country. The youth and young adults are at the helm of affairs of making sure this becomes a reality.

“We have a Digital Enlightenment Programme (DEP) and in DEP we are concerned with making sure people are electronically capable. And we have leadership programmes that are designed to ensure that people are politically aware. We also have programmes targeted at skills acquisition and reaching out to the indigent and a lot of these programmes are enveloped in our National Youth Programmes,” he said.

On his part, the National Youth President of RCCG, Pastor Daniel Olawande said this year’s convention would be a dynamic one as it will focus on key areas such as politics, economy, entrepreneurship, media, arts and celebration and spiritual empowerment.

The convention will feature seasoned speakers including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG; Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye, Mother-in-Israel, RCCG; Pastor Obunge; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre; Apostle Joshua Selman, Founder of the Eternity Network International, among other ministers.

