Youth Council: Allegations against AGF attempt to rubbish Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Wednesday, claimed that allegations of corruption levelled against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), were designed to rubbish the anti-corruption efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NYCN claimed that it had concluded independent findings, before arriving at the aforesaid conclusion.

The President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, who stated the Council’s position at a press conference in Abuja, said the said allegations had “been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood”.

In a signed statement, Adodo said: “You may have seen a building which they claim that Mr. Malami built for his son. And you may have read of other properties which they unsuccessfully tried to link him to.

“These have all been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood.”

According to him: “Now, one would wonder what is Malami’s offence. There may be too many, but we would share with you the ones we know.

“Malami is one of those who are close and genuine to President Muhammadu Buhari. He understands clearly, what his vision is, and does everything within the law to actualize that vision.

“Consequent upon point one above, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) was headed to an avoidable crisis, with litigations everywhere, Mr. President in his capacity as the authentic leader of the party announced his endorsement of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“According to the him (Mr. President), he has “sought highest legal opinions…”

He added thus: “That legal opinion is now credited to the Attorney General, Mr. Malami. But we dare add here, that if it was Malami alone that gave the President that legal opinion, he gave a very correct legal advice, the APC should remain very grateful to him.

“Following point two above, the National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved. We are aware that those who that Party Leadership was working for are still very unhappy. And since there is a limit to how they can vent their anger on Mr. President, they have chosen to unleash all their venoms on the Attorney General.

“So when you begin to hear about those lies, spurious allegations and smear campaigns, these are some of the reasons.”

