Youth council warns organised labour against strike

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) yesterday warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against embarking on the planned strike scheduled to commence next week. New Telegraph recalled that the Federal Government had early this month announced an increase in the pump price of fuel as well as a hike in electricity tariff. Accordingly, the organ ised labour gave some conditions to the government, which it said must be met before the new fuel pricing regime could be implemented.

But NYCN yesterday asked the labour unions to rethink their stand, asking where they were when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced an end to subsidy a few months ago. While acknowledging the right of labour unions to protect workers’ interest, the council argued that the time had come for a paradigm shift from industrial actions. Addressing journalists at a press conference in Abuja, NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, sought support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s quest to take the country to the next level.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) received the news of the unfortunate threat by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) with sadness. “And we therefore with greatest respect, warn the workers’ unions not to deceive or misinform Nigerians on the states of petroleum products pricing.

