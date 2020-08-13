News

Youth day: Anambra empowers 700 youths in 2 years – Commissioner

The Anambra State Government yesterday said it has trained and empowered no fewer than 700 youths in two years. Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, said this at a pre- World Youth Day celebration media briefing in Awka yesterday.

Obiekezie explained that the youths were trained under the state’s “One Youth, One Skill” programme from November 2018 till date, saying Governor Willie Obiano had demonstrated that it was the most youth friendly government with the highest number of youths in his administration with policies designed to empower youths.

She said the youths were trained in various skills including, confectioneries, event management, computer management/software application, tilling, screeding, interlocking, cosmetology and solar installation. Obiekezie, who said that the training was part of effort by the administration to ensure that youths were equipped with skills and knowledge toward selfreliance as well as socioeconomic development of the state called on youths to shun cultism, fraudulent activities and political thuggery and channel their lives to positive ventures. She said: “I want to reassure all, that Anambra government is unflinchingly committed to making sure that youths of Anambra are gainfully engaged in the political and socio-economic development of the state.

