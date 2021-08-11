Business

Youth Day: Ecobank celebrates Nigerian youths

Ecobank Nigeria has said it is creating a special platform to celebrate Nigerian youths as part of activities to commemorate International Youth Day which holds annually on August 12.

 

Head, Direct Banking, Adetola Oshomah, said the bank, as part of its Mobile Xpress (MX) Online Series, would host a symposium with the theme: “Finding your Voice,” a Career, Creativity, and Skills advocacy programme to support youth development. She said this was one of several activities to demonstrate that Ecobank is a youth friendly bank.

 

“We are putting together an advocacy platform for the Nigerian youth, that will enable them express themselves, speak out on their career choices, unleash their creative talents and skills, as well as unveil their individual salient attributes that prepares them for the challenges of life.

 

“For this year’s International Youth Day, we are organizing a digital seminar that will give the youths the opportunity to speak. Our panelists comprise young people who have excelled in their various careers and professions.

 

“They include Adeoluwa Enioluwa, a writer and public speaker; Ozinna Anumudu, expert in fashion and branding; Jemima Osunde, actress, model and presenter; Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), comedian and actor and Bankole Williams, consultant, career coach and a host of others.”

 

Mrs. Oshomah added that Ecobank boasted of digital solutions, products and services that are targeted at creating convenience for the youths, stating that as a bank, Ecobank seeks to empower young people by offering them convenient, affordable, and accessible financial services anytime and anywhere from their mobile phones, which is their primary mode of communication.

