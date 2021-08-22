News

Youth day of service: Sterling One Foundation partners LEAP Africa, AU

In its bid to provide funding opportunities for groups and individuals, Sterling One Foundation has gone into partnership with LEAP Africa to provide funding opportunities for individuals and groups who are championing projects on the International Youth Day of Service via series of over 300 community-based social impact projects. Other core partners of the project are the Ford Foundation, Giving. ng and the African Union.

The Pan-African ‘Youth Day of Service’ (YDoS) 2021 campaign is a youth-led social impact campaign with the theme, Youthful and Useful.It will involve social impact projects scheduled for execution in various African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Cameron, Uganda, Senegal, Rwanda, Zambia, Mail, Liberia, and Gambia.The week-long campaign is designed to ignite the agency and creativity of young people across Africa towards sustainable development, and promote a culture of taking responsibility and youth leadership for community development whilefostering the spirit of volunteerism. Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe noted that this partnership is poised to strengthen communities, support social impact innovators, and trigger collective action in Nigeria and across the continent.

“We have prioritized partnerships for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals across our focus sectors as we believe effective collaboration is the only sustainable strategy for holistic social impact at this time. In line with this, we are glad to partner with LEAP Africa on the Youth Day of Service and look forward to the various innovative projects that will be executed across different communities by young people in Africa.” “One of our strategic pillars as an organization is to raise talents for the actualization of the SDG, this is a demonstration that LEAP Africa remains committed to stimulating conversation on youth actions for Sustainable Development across Africa. The week-long campaign will bring together young people in different African countries, and communities to champion laudable community development projects.”

