News

Youth Employment: Ooni unveils shopping mall, targets 100 stalls across Nigeria

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

As part of the efforts to creat employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Friday, unveiled an iconic retail outlet branded ‘OjajaMore’, a viable food-chain retail store dealing in groceries and other consumables.

Explaining the initiative at the commissioning ceremony, which held at the premises of the retail store located at KM 10, Ife/Ibadan Expressway in Ile-Ife on Friday, the Ooni stated that the establishment of OjajaMore is in fulfillment of his agelong aspiration to redesign retail activities that will be gainfully driven by the Nigerian youths with a view to creating an enduring legacy for Africa in the global space.

“This is a job creation for the Nigerian youths. OjajaMore simply means where people (consumers) can pay less and get more. It is a combination of royalty and retail to create a different shopping perspective starting from Ile-Ife The Source. The business is structured to allow personalized shopping to grow the retail business which is grossly underdeveloped in Nigeria due to reasons which include proliferation of neighborhood stores and unorganised markets among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Jonathan joins presidential race

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to contest the 2023 presidential election. A coalition of northern groups bought the N100 million form on the ex- President’s behalf at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja,   According to the coalition, Jonathan, who lost the 2015 presidential poll to […]
News

IPOB cancels ‘sit at home’ in S’East

Posted on Author Reporter

    Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has abrogated its sit-at-home directive in southeast Nigeria, saying the development is to embrace peace negotiations organised by the Anambra government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Saturday from Awka that IPOB yielded to the appeal by the Anambra Government and Traditional rulers to pave the […]
News

French COVID-19 intensive care numbers down for first time in two weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of people with coronavirus in French intensive care units fell by 16 to 2,896 in data released on Saturday, the first decline in two weeks after a period of sharp rises. The number of people in intensive care is a key measure of a health system’s ability to cope with the pandemic, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica