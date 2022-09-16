Youth Employment: Ooni unveils shopping mall, targets 100 stalls across Nigeria

As part of the efforts to creat employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Friday, unveiled an iconic retail outlet branded ‘OjajaMore’, a viable food-chain retail store dealing in groceries and other consumables.

Explaining the initiative at the commissioning ceremony, which held at the premises of the retail store located at KM 10, Ife/Ibadan Expressway in Ile-Ife on Friday, the Ooni stated that the establishment of OjajaMore is in fulfillment of his agelong aspiration to redesign retail activities that will be gainfully driven by the Nigerian youths with a view to creating an enduring legacy for Africa in the global space.

“This is a job creation for the Nigerian youths. OjajaMore simply means where people (consumers) can pay less and get more. It is a combination of royalty and retail to create a different shopping perspective starting from Ile-Ife The Source. The business is structured to allow personalized shopping to grow the retail business which is grossly underdeveloped in Nigeria due to reasons which include proliferation of neighborhood stores and unorganised markets among others.

