Youth empowerment, solution to insecurity -C’River monarch

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

A traditional ruler in Cross River State, HRH Nkanu Anari, has asked the Federal Government to empower the youth, to help stem the tide of restiveness in the country.

 

The former Commander of the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) in Anambra State said the incessant attacks on police personnel and facilities were disheartening.

Anari also urged the youth to stop vandalism of government and individual properties. He regretted that such incidents were happening in the South- East and South-South because of the selfishness of people in government.

 

The monarch, however, called on the Federal Government to develop a scheme which could help develop the people through empowerment schemes.

 

According to him, unless this is done the spate of insecurity in the South will worsen by the day. He condemned the burning of police stations, especially the burning of Imo State Governor’s residence at Omuma in Imo State.

 

Anari, however, urged that calm should return to the South so that the southerners would experience peace and progress.

