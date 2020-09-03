Youth empowerment‘ll reduce crime –Joseph

Hon. Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho State Constituency 11 in the Lagos State House of Assembly is the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture. He speaks in this interview on the challenges faced by his constituents and the bill being considered by his committee on indiscriminate killings of animals in the state. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What can you say about the Animal Bill your committee is working on?

It is a welcome development and most of what the lawmakers said during the second reading of the bill were apt. One of the things we want to achieve with the proposed law is to protect the welfare of animals. We believe that we must be humane in dealing with animals. If you see the way people treat animals such as rams, goats, chickens, and all that, especially those selling them, you will be amazed. They also have lives. We also discovered that may be because of the security challenges in the country, people are rearing wild animals as if they are domestic animals.

They rear animals such as tigers, lions, cheetahs, snakes and even crocodiles. There is a dog that is very wild that people rear, we have some other ones that are dangerous, we don’t want people to rear them. This is what this bill will help us to achieve. We know we will have some challenges because one or two sections of that bill is about emergency ram sellers, who sell in front of their houses during Muslim festivals. A section of that bill forbids such a thing. I mean people cannot sell animals indiscriminately.

The Speaker of the House pointed it out that our social life must be put into consideration. Look at the way ogun worshippers kill dogs. Veterinary doctors know how to kill these animals, they neutralize them and they sleep off. So, if they want to die, let them die a peaceful death not that someone would kill them with hammer. Some people even use mortar to kill dogs.

If some people want to kill a cat, he would put it inside a cage and pour kerosene on it and set it on fire. People also kill pigs in wicked ways. With the bill, if you want to rear any animal, you must be able to cater for it. A section of the bill gives room for whistle blowers such that anybody that sees you maltreating animals would report you to veterinary doctors or the people in-charge. It means that if you don’t have the power to care for them, then don’t rear them.

Are we getting to a stage, where people would obtain license to kill animals?

Of course, we are getting there though it is not in the bill. It is like somebody getting a house help and you start maltreating her. If you know you don’t have the means, just leave them alone. One of the advantages of that bill is about animals that are roaming the streets; it will curb it even in Lagos State.

Have you been to the main abattoir in Lagos State?

We are yet to go there, but we will soon be there, we have visited the Rice Mill in Imota, we will visit the main abattoir in Oko Oba, Agege and other places under our jurisdiction. What have been the challenges facing the people of Alimosho Constituency 11? One of the advantages I have is that I had been a member of the executive and the way we conduct proceedings there is different from the way they do it in the legislature.

What I try to do is to merge the two. Most of the times, in the executive, we highlight whatever we want to do through presentation. It is not common here, the first time I had such an opportunity was the stakeholders meeting that we normally have.

I came in as a lawmaker on June 7, 2019 and two months later, we were asked to do stakeholders meetings in our constituencies and because of my experience in the legislature, I quickly did my presentation and gave it to some of my people to work on. I have been living in that area right from my youthful age.

Can you enumerate the key challenges facing the area?

One of our problems is bad roads; we have a lot of infrastructure decay, especially in Alimosho 11, including Ikotun, Idimu, Isheri, Igando, Isheri Oshun and others. I have 11 kings, first class Obas. Constituency 1 is bigger than my own, but they have may be one or two Obas. Fortunately for me, my in-law is an Oba and his wife is Iyaloja, so when they have problems they come to me.

The governor was at Igando to commission Jakande homes in July 2019 and I was given an opportunity to speak at the event. It was during the birthday of a former governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. I grew up in the area, so I understand the challenges of the people. I had been a party member, youth leader, local government executive member, and then I became a cabinet member and now I am a member of the state House of Assembly. They have started executing my projects one of which is Ikotun roundabout.

I said they should do something about it that it was too big. It was giving us a lot of challenges because of the size and thank God they have adjusted it the way they did that of Allen roundabout in Ikeja. It gives us a lot of respite now. We also have a challenge with the General Hospital, Igando. We have a dump site there and it poses a lot of challenges because of the stench that comes from it. People who came for treatment in the hospital now become sick because of the stench from the site. Moreover, the road around that area was bad, but thank God they have repaired the road now. In the past you would spend about three or four hours to get to the hospital. The road was not good, so they repaired and enlarged it. The place was later expanded so the compactors have free movements.

We also have Ishuti road, which leads to a very big sea. My predecessor did a lot on the road and now they have started working on it. The welfare of the people matters, to do some roads some houses have to go and we have been meeting with the people concerned. They could easily remove some things before the house is demolished and the government would compensate them.

I know what my people want. We have Lagos State University close to that place and a lot of people pass through the place. The dump site is filled up and I have told them that the best thing is to relocate the dump site. The Igando general hospital is very important, apart from the one in Ikeja and the one in Gbagada, it is the third biggest general hospital in the state.

What about youth empowerment?

We have been able to help our youths to get jobs through the Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) Programme under the state Ministry of Agriculture and some of my people have been given teaching jobs, while some have gone to the School of Nursing and some have been employed as doctors. On my own, I have been able to do boreholes for my people and I power about 30 streets with generators and these have reduced crime. We have a lot of minors in Egbeda, Igando and Ikotun, who are causing problems. They are attracted to the place by the dumpsites.

They are not Yorubas, but they speak our language. They are the ones attacking people at night and in the early hours of the day. They sleep inside the dump sites and they do a lot of things. The elderly among them teach them a lot of things and they are involved in drugs and crime and a lot of people report them to me, especially ladies and women who said they snatch their bags and dare them. They are there by 10 or 11.pm, they rob people at night and in the morning.

They are between 12 and 16 years of age. They later graduate to become armed robbers. Even some of them would get homes in the place and others will start to live with them. I thank God for the Head of the Lagos State Task Force, he has been able to come around and effect some arrests. That is one of the things the anti-cultism bill wants to achieve. You cannot just take them to the rehabilitation centres because they are too many. It is either there is a programme for them or they would be prosecuted and one wonders why their parents have them when they cannot take care of them.

