Youth forum faults ASUU on call to sack Emefiele

Our Correspondent

Some youths operating under the aegis of the Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF),  have faulted a recent call by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for the sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele.

The MBYF,  in a statement by its leader, Godwin Meliga, said ASUU had no moral right to call for the removal of Emefiele, who has continued to demonstrate capacity and patriotism on his job as apex bank’s ‘helmsman’.

According to the Forum, rather than call for the CBN Governor’s head, the university lecturers’ body should show remorse for embarking on incessant strike actions.

The statement read: “All right-thinking Nigerians have continued to express worries over the incessant strike actions by ASUU, which has distorted the universities’ academic calendars, thereby frustrating undergraduate students.

“It therefore beats our imagination how such a union will be calling for the sacking of the CBN Governor.

“The union, by its attitude, is leaving leprosy to treat eczema. ASUU and its members should face the assignment entrusted into their care and stop chasing shadows.”

 

Reporter

