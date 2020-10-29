Youth fund: CBN releases framework for NIRSAL operation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released the framework for the operation of the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (MFB) window of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF). According to the apex bank, the gund, which is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), is aimed at responding effectively to the youth employment challenge in the country. Specifically, the CBN said: “ The major objectives of the plan are to address fragmentation of youth initiatives that prevent assessment of impact, and to provide Nigeria youth with investment inputs required to build successful businesses that can become sustainable employers of labor and contributors to Nigeria’s development. The plan targets young people between the ages of 18-35 years and details the needed actions required to support business establishment, expansion and consequent employment creation for youth in critical economic and social sectors.”
