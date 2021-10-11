Youth Games: Gafar charges athletes as team Lagos arrive in Ilorin

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission Toyin Gafar has urged the state’s athletes and officials of to remain focused as they arrived in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, ahead of the 6th National Youth Games (NYG) which holds from 10-20 October, 2 021.

Team Lagos, which comprises of 260 athletes 59 coaches and other officials including medical personnel, association secretaries, among others left Lagos Sunday morning after they had received pep talk from Gafaar at the Bariga,venue of their closed camp.

The early arrival of Team Lagos was commission’s plan’s for athletes to acclimatize and settle in before the competition starts.

Before departing for Ilorin, the Director-General appealed to the coaches to put in more effort to ensure that Lagos wins more gold medals. He added that coaches should be scientific in dealing with the athletes.

Like this: Like Loading...