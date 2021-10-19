Youth Games: Lagos blasts win-at-all-cost syndrome by states

Paralympics
Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, has described the attitude of winning at all costs by some states in the ongoing 6th National Youth Games as a dangerous trend that won’t serve the Nigerian sports well in the long run.

 

The National Youth Games, which is ongoing, is holding at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

 

According to Aiyepeku, while the National Youth Games serves as a com petitive platform for the nation to discover young athletes who will be a pool of talents to replace fast ageing athletes who are fading away from Nigeria’s sporting arena today, the objective has been rubbished by some ‘unrepentant’ states which are hell-bent in fielding overaged athletes in the tournament.

 

“How can we explain a situation when athletes of 10-11 years old competing with their seniors in youth games?

 

It is a sad scenario. If we continue like this, as a nation, it will not end well. In those days, Nigeria was a leading force in Africa sprint,” he said.

