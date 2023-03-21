Youth Group Cautions Rhodes-Vivour Against Incitement, Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Popular pan Yoruba group, Oodua Youth Parliament, (OYP), has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his reelection for a second term in office.

The Yoruba group also appreciated the residents of the State of Centre of Excellence for trooping out en masse and casting their votes for Sanwo-Olu.

OYP in a congratulatory message signed by its Speaker, Aare Abdulmajeed Oladimeji Oyeniyi, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital said Sanwo-Olu’s reelection was deserved because of his capacity and excellence as Governor in a challenging state such as Lagos, noting that in the past four years, Sanwo-Olu took Lagos to a further height from where his predecessors left the task of building Lagos.

The group lambasted those who are hellbent on discrediting the keenly contested gubernatorial election on the account of violence, saying they should remember that there was also a pocket of violence in other parts of the country where the same elections took place.

OYP warned the Labour Party Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and his supporters to desist from any action capable of causing a crisis in Lagos state.

“We are very glad to congratulate you on your well-deserved victory which will be the beginning of what we are certain will be four productive years of advanced development, human capacity building and discussions on the exceptional warm hospitality, tolerance and economic support Lagos state have provided to all their guests in their respective pursuit of progress.

“We want to sound a note of warning to those who are trying to discredit the election which residents of Lagos freely and willingly gave to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. They should remember that violence was reported in less than 10 units out of 13,325.

“They should know that this propaganda won’t stand and blackmails won’t change the decision of the people of Lagos who deemed it necessary to vote for the governor.

“We want to urge all well-meaning Lagosians and visitors alike to join in the protection and enhancement of the cultural heritage of their host state and never to be used again as a political tool in the hands of desperate politicians and social media political comedians of the error to promote conflict and crisis situations in every political season.

The group, however, appreciated members of APC, members of Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet especially Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho for standing firm and ensuring his principal emerged victorious in Saturday’s March 18 gubernatorial election.

Recall that Oodua Youth Parliament had declared total support for Governor Sanwolu during the electioneering campaign and had vowed to mobilise over one million votes for the governor. It also engaged a factional group of Afenifere for declaring support for Labour Party.

