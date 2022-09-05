Youth group celebrates Abba Kyari, seeks release

Our Correspondent

A youth group has made a passionate appeal for the release of suspended Commander of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, even as it lauded the senior officer for his gallantry.

The Taraba Youths Frontiers made the appeal at a town hall meeting, where members sensitised the public on security.

Specifically, the youths celebrated Kyari for arresting Wadume and hundreds of other suspected kidnappers and bandits, who terrorised Taraba State.

Speaking, the leader of the group, Baba Maito said: “Hundreds of deadly kidnappers and bandits were rooted out of Taraba State by the Super Cop Kyari using his intelligence and technological know-how.

“We recall how he smashed 14 deadly kidnappers terrorising Taraba State in early 2021.

“They recovered eight Ak-47 rifles, other weapons, charms and ammunition. Today, those bad elements are no more in operation.

“We commend Kyari for the above outstanding contributions and many more he did for Taraba State and Nigeria in general and urged the government to ensure his immediate safe release and restoration to the force.

“We call on the government to ensure he is freed so he can fight insecurity and give Nigerians peace as we in Taraba had enjoyed during his time as the head of IRT.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...