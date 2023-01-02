News

Youth Group Commends Military Over Peaceful Christmas, New Year Celebrations

A youth group has said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is recording appreciable gains in the fight against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, violent agitators’ and other criminal elements across the country, saying the peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year validated their claim.

Operating under the aegis of the Northern Youths Vanguard for Development (NYVD), the group appealed to members of the public to double their support for, and cooperation with the military and other security agencies,, in a bid to ensure appreciable security and public safety.

The group, in a statement on Monday by its President, Y. Dauda, and Secretary, claimed that for the second year running, the people of the region, especially the North East, had a peaceful Christmas.

“New year eve, bandits kingpin, Gwoska Dankarami, escaped death by the whiskers when air strikes of the Nigerian military targeted his hideout, along Kaura Namoda Road in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Similarly, troops of 199 Special Forces Battalion hit out at terrorists on the eve of new year along Maiduguri to Damboa Road, killing some of them.

“Reports from the North East are cheering and gives us hope that very soon, normalcy will be completely restored, because of what our troops are doing there and other places.

“We in NYVD commend the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen. Leo Irabor for making all this possible. We are very hopeful it will get better for the North and Nigeria as a country,” the statement read in part.

It, accordingly, tasked parents/guardians on the need to monitor the activities of their wards, with a view to ensuring they do not fall for the evil antics of enemies of the North.

 

 

