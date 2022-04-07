News

Youth group issues 7-day ultimatum over PDP ticket

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The decision of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to make the party’s presidential ticket open to all aspirants has set the party on a collision course with the Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly, which called for the reversal of such decision within seven days or risk extinction in the zone.

The President of then group, Felix Worlu, while reacting to the development yesterday, threatened to send the party to its untimely grave if it did “not desist from its conspiracy.” Speaking through the National Secretary General, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, he said that by throwing open its presidential ticket, PDP had murdered justice, fairness and equity in the Nigeria nation. Worlu, who is also the President of Ikwerre Youth Council, noted that the “PDP office/flag from ward level to state will for no reason whatsoever be in Southern part of the country if the party dared to deny a South-Easterner the PDP president ticket in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

C’River: Doctors protest abduction of colleague, shut down hospitals

Posted on Author Clement James

Government and private hospitals in Cross River State, as well as the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) were yesterday shut down by medical doctors in the state, who were protesting the abduction of one of their colleagues, Dr. Vivien Mesembe Otu by kidnappers. Otu was abducted on Friday evening near a popular market in […]
News

Senate passes Witness Protection Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed the Witness Protection and Management Bill, 2022 following its consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. Chairman of the committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation, said the bill was read for the first time on February 23, 2021 and a second time on […]
News Top Stories

Retired CP to head Amotekun in Ogun, as corps kicks off in January

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said that the South-West security network, codenamed operation Amotekun in the state would be headed by a retired Commissioner of Police. The governor added that the state would commence the operation of the corps this January as recruitment of personnel is ongoing. Abiodun, who disclosed this in his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica