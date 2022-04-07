Youth group issues 7-day ultimatum over PDP ticket

The decision of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to make the party’s presidential ticket open to all aspirants has set the party on a collision course with the Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly, which called for the reversal of such decision within seven days or risk extinction in the zone.

The President of then group, Felix Worlu, while reacting to the development yesterday, threatened to send the party to its untimely grave if it did “not desist from its conspiracy.” Speaking through the National Secretary General, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, he said that by throwing open its presidential ticket, PDP had murdered justice, fairness and equity in the Nigeria nation. Worlu, who is also the President of Ikwerre Youth Council, noted that the “PDP office/flag from ward level to state will for no reason whatsoever be in Southern part of the country if the party dared to deny a South-Easterner the PDP president ticket in 2023.

