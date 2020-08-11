Metro & Crime

Youth group to protest EFCC's harassment of Kano commissioner

A youth coalition group has threatened to embark on a massive protest, should the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) continue its alleged harassment of the Kano Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo whom they considered innocent.

 

The group, under the aegis of Kano North Senatorial Youths for Good Governance, described a petition to the EFCC to investigate the commissioner as a deliberate political calculation to tarnish the good image of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

“This is because of the commitment and loyalty of the Commissioner in ensuring the victory of the APC at both local, state as well as the Federal Governments level since 2015,” the group said.

 

A statement signed by the Coalition’s Chairman, Wada Lawan Fulatan and issued to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, said Sule Garo, who is also known as ‘Commander’ for his emancipation of women and youths, is a grassroots politician who built his political career on loyalty, accountability, honesty and commitment to the party’s victory despite all odds since 2015.

 

 

According to the group, the Commissioner is paying the price for standing on the side of truth and refusal to compromise his hard earned political reputation which some desperate politicians within the Kano APC in collaboration with the opposition have sworn to drag into the mud to achieve their selfish political interest in the state, come 2023.

 

“We are aware of the move by the Kano State APC, Abuja based politicians who are bent at using political intrigues to sabotage the current efforts of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in building a greater Kano through infrastructural development and instituting a decent political climate which eluded the state for a long time,” the group said.

