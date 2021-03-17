Youth groups tackle FG over rising insecurity

Southern Nigerian Youth Congress (SNYC) has expressed lack of confidence in the government in the handling of insecurity bedeviling the country. Besides, SNYC declared that youths in the southern region would no longer trust the governments at all levels to end the security challenges bedeviling the country. In a statement, yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, SNYC’s National President, Comrade Famuyibo Nathaniel Oluwasegun, decried news of sad events which indicated that the government had done little or nothing to curb recurrences of sad events being reported every day, causing unrest in the country.

It reads: ‘We can’t trust the Government anymore on the security of lives and properties of the citizens of this country, it is absurd, it is unfortunate, it is unpalatable that a Government cannot live up expectations of providing adequate security for her citizens. “Bandits terrorize everywhere in the country, they kill at will, they kidnap and as well cause mayhem in our towns and communities and Government has done nothing to stop this . “How many more people should we allow to die before serious measures should be taking, who will the Government be leading when all her citizens are all gone due to carelessness, the government should start living up to expectations has this is really getting out of hands.”

