Youth groups tackle FG over rising insecurity

Southern Nigerian Youth Congress (SNYC) has expressed lack of confidence in the government in the handling of insecurity bedeviling the country. Besides, SNYC declared that youths in the southern region would no longer trust the governments at all levels to end the security challenges bedeviling the country. In a statement, yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, SNYC’s National President, Comrade Famuyibo Nathaniel Oluwasegun, decried news of sad events which indicated that the government had done little or nothing to curb recurrences of sad events being reported every day, causing unrest in the country.

It reads: ‘We can’t trust the Government anymore on the security of lives and properties of the citizens of this country, it is absurd, it is unfortunate, it is unpalatable that a Government cannot live up expectations of providing adequate security for her citizens. “Bandits terrorize everywhere in the country, they kill at will, they kidnap and as well cause mayhem in our towns and communities and Government has done nothing to stop this . “How many more people should we allow to die before serious measures should be taking, who will the Government be leading when all her citizens are all gone due to carelessness, the government should start living up to expectations has this is really getting out of hands.”

You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria

•Snubs Lagos #EndSARS panel   Cable News Network (CNN) has practically thumbed its nose at the Lagos State Panel of Judicial Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #End- SARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Plaza, on the night of October 20, saying it was not bound by Nigerian laws regarding the probe.   […]
Second wave of COVID-19 possible, says NCDC DG

  Nigeria may experience a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said. He disclosed this at the ongoing media briefing with reporters organised by the National Youth Service Corps on Monday. The DG said the country must abide by the protocols and guidelines developed to […]
Name Ibadan Airport after Ajimobi, Senate urges FG

  The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to immortalise a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, by naming the Ibadan Airport after him. It also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family and the government and people of Oyo State of the death of the former governor. […]

