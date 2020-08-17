Youth Minister preaches unity in Oyo APC

Minister of Youths and Sports Dev e l o p m e n t , Mr. Sunday Dare, at the weekend charged stakeholders in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to shelve any perceived differences and work together for the party’s success.

The Minister, who made the charge in a statement issued in Ibadan, urged party leaders in the state to go beyond the setbacks and disappointments they had experienced in the past.

He said the stakeholers must act with greater cohesion and strength of purpose and that the the APC government had a track record of achievement that the state had never before experienced irrespective of what was said to the contrary.

Dare said,m: “Despite the extraordinary events that have beset us in the intervening months and perhaps because of these subsequent new challenges, the call to unity and for reconciliation remains our great imperative. The APC in Oyo State can only progress if we pull ourselves together.

Disunity is just another way of defeat. We fight against each other at our own collective peril. Ambition is part of the body of politics.

“However, unbridled ambition serves only to tear that body down. Undue ambition and resultant fractiousness will cause to collapse the very thing we seek to build. The current tendency of trying to build individual nests and of running various political plots and schemes will fail to achieve what is sought.

These things will only cloud and fog the air so much that none of us will be able to see our way through. “Not only will the party be impaired. many of our individual objectives will be dashed also because the state chapter of the party will lack the strength and cohesion to carry us through to the needed ends and to the desired victories.

There are many good and illustrious people in our state’s party. With this pedigree of members, we should not know the uncertain condition in which we now find ourselves. “Part of the problem is due to the high quality, high octane membership we have.

People of such talent and experience are unjustly denied due respect and consideration in party deliberations and decisions.

However, some of our members have crossed the subtle line between commanding due respect as opposed to seeking to take undue command of the party.

