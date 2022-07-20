Youth parliament tasks Obaseki on

The Edo State Youth Parliament yesterday called on the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki to invest more on Information Communication Technology (ICT) as part of measures to help in checkmating and reducing the spate of crime and criminality in the state. The Personal Advisor on Innovation and Technology to the Speaker of the Parliament, Innocent Audu, made the call in Benin, the state capital, while speaking with reporters on the high level of insecurity in the state, and how it could be tackled headlong.

Audu, who said the world had advanced technologically, noted that it was appropriate that the Edo State should also move along with the global trend where crime committed could be traced within a short period and the perpetrators are brought to book. Audu said with such development, crime has been able to be reduced to the barest level in those countries that adopted technology as a model of combating crime, adding that Edo State has the youths that are willing to invest their time in acquiring skill in ICT.

