Youth, potential and nation development

Reading through the book, Power of Youth and other Essays on the Political Economy of Nigeria since Independence (Thoughts and Reflections of a Nationalist on what went wrong with Nigeria and how to fix it), you are bond to reason otherwise that the country is drifting in every aspect of her life. This is because the youth that are supposed to be the plank of planning of the nation are utterly left to the vagaries of time. In fact, the book could not have come at a better time in the Nigeria’s journey to nationhood.

With youth’s restiveness threatening to overpower the country, the book is one in a long while that can redefine the very essence of ways to engage the massive population of youths in the country. Written by Dr John Abhuere, a retired director with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), the book is a deep reflective work marked by peculiarities that give it a definitive value of a working manual for policy makers and nations’ developers of issues that concern the youth.

The book, which serves a healthy dose of illumination about the youth, their capabilities, potentials, Nigerian economy –problems and solutions- and other sundry issues, establishes the fact of the youth inevitability in a nation’s march to greatness. For one, Dr. Abhuere preaches that a nation which overlooks the young in both planning and execution of policies does so at its peril. So sure, the worsening restiveness among the youth across the length and breathe of this nation at present, is Abhuere’s inspirational canvas. Considering the bent of the book, its thematic thrust and current political developments round the globe, Power of Youth is not only for today’s audience but also for generations yet unborn.

The elements in the book are topical, especially regarding this nation, Nigeria, albeit all nations of the world. The author tends to interpret his personal experiences as youths trainer as a former director in NYSC. For this, the book’s relevancy is a life’s experience. Indeed, the emotions in this book resonate. While the book deftly demonstrates the exuberances inherent in the youth, it also highlights the abundance of buried talents and vigour in them that can be tapped for national development. All these make the book an excellent readaloud.

The 613 page- book, divided into eight chapters with sub divisions and a Postscript, aside youth matters, contains essays on political economy of Nigeria, an overview of NYSC, unemployment, democracy in Nigeria, among others. Some of the essays attempt to answer the question: what went with Nigerian’s economy since independence? Why has the nation’s economy remained strutted over the years?

It also makes effort to provide answers to the reasons despite the country’s endowments with natural resources; its citizens have remained among the poorest in the world. Chapter one – Youth in National Development-Critical Issues – the author tries to situate the youth, their hyper active nature and ability to effect a change if properly harnessed.

To further strengthen the argument of the power of the youth to develop a nation, Dr Abhuere calls up several definitions of youth, opining that the world biggest power is the youth. He states “Youth hold numerical strength and productive energies in many societies” Also, he states instances where the youth were ably mobilized to change the trends when it mattered most especially in war times. States like China, Russian, Germany, among others, according to the author, deployed the “power” and strength of the youth during war to mobilization and change opinion. In concluding the chapter, the author reasons “it is quite obvious that the properly developed and well empowered youth with opportunity for effective positive participation can be of great asset to a nation’s development efforts” The second chapter takes an over view of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), its establishment, usefulness and the journey so far.

Established in 1973 as a post war effort to rebuild a battered and divided nation just coming from three years of a murderous and bloody civil war, the compulsory one year service to the nation of graduates of tertiary institutions, the scheme was seen as a bridge builder. But the question that readily comes to mind now is has NYSC achieved the purpose for which it was set up? Dr Abhuere feels what needed to be done is to build on the gains of the past, in terms of sustainability and look for more creative ways to further tap from the scheme which has more advantages than disadvantages.

In chapter three, the author focuses on the nation’s economy, under the title: Unemployment in Nigeria – The Way Out for the Youth. With an analytical mind, the author draws from statistics to indicate that between 34 and 44 million people are unemployed in Nigeria with the youth accounting for 41.6%, comprising 23.3 % male while female unemployment stands at 17%. By the author’s account, quoting Federal Bureau of Statistics, about 40 million youths are without job.

“By any account, this represents a huge waste of an alarming proportion”, reasons Abhuere. This reality of huge unemployment among the nation’s youth, to him, festers poverty, powerlessness, and above all hinders development. The Power of Youth preaches as reprieve for joblessness, self-employment, value reorientation, mental shift, institutional reform, among others. This chapter ends with a call to all for a frontal attack on the scourge before it brings the nation to its knees. Chapter four – Democracy in Nigeria 1999-2007: What went wrong – takes on the political class, stating “propagation of wrong doctrine, stale ideas and emergence of false prophet of development are more to blame than any other factor” for the nation’s economic woes.

He states, despite the hope, expectation which welcomed civil rule in 1999 after decades of military dictatorship, the “brutality of both the soul and the body, violation of human rights…election rigging and related malpractices and shocking acts of corruption and other crimes most unbefitting and unworthy of emulation of democracy” soon crashed and dashed every expectation of the people, including the youth. Meanwhile, he adjudged President Olusegun Obasanjo eight years in office as wasted, though the failure of that administration is a collective one traceable to the elite’s misadventure. The following chapter, five, dwells on consumer’s plight in the country. The author states the year 2003 was a bad year for Nigerian consumer, a “year when he was treated like a slave rather than the king.”

He wonders why a country so endowed with natural resources, its citizens has to queue endlessly to buy common commodity like fuel. He opines that total withdrawal of the state from economic activities will be suicidal and compound the problems of consumer and make him more vulnerable than ever before. Rather, he preaches that the state should engage in mass production of goods and services for the betterment of the consumer. Chapter five is a reflection on public protest especially that of May 2004 riot in Kano that almost claimed his (author’s) life. The author sees a country in transition, attempting to mould itself out of a variety of tribal and cultural conflicts; and turbulent ethnic colourations across the country. Abhuere posits that the elite are responsible for many of the violent conducts in the country; they turn jobless youths into robots and manipulate them to committing heinous crimes including maiming, arson and murder. As an eye witness to May 2004 riot in Kano, his emotions run high in his narration, declaring “Nowhere is safe any longer in Nigeria.”

He evokes memories of many protests in the country, mostly in the northern part, that took the form of ethnic cleansing. He highlights their deadly and destructive nature, fanned by the elite, using street urchins as willing tools. However, chapter seven is about rural neglect and under development that have been the lots of many villages in the country. The last chapter, eight, is about infrastructural deficiency and management of road accidents in Nigeria. In Postscript: Fixing Nigeria: The Need for Development-Oriented Elites, Morality and Ethical Conduct in Public Life, the author prescribes remedies, like sticking to positive values and progressive ideas, that will promote unity and development of the country, imbibing new consciousness by the elite, mollifying new awakening in every individual and restructuring of the top-down management and administrative cadre, among others, are some of the proffered solutions to the Nigeria question. Meanwhile, part of what makes this work so distinctive is the impressive and elaborate research carried out by the author. Vivid and accessible, the book is a broad framework of the contemporary, historical and literary references.

Like this: Like Loading...