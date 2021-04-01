Youth recruitment: You’re unfit to be president, Bode George tells Tinubu

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has asked former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to forget his presidential ambition following comment he made in Kano about youth employment. He said the comment indicated that Tinubu was unfit to be president of the country. George in a statement issued yesterday entitled “Tinubu and the gaffe in Kano,” said “The Freudian slip of Bola Tinubu during his shebang in Kano has once again brought to the fore the total unsuitability of this man for public office.” Tinubu had during a colloquium to celebrate his 69th birthday in Kano on Monday said that the Federal Government should recruit 50million youths into the Nigerian Army and the police. He has subsequently issued a statement that the figure was an error.

Notwithstanding the correction, George said “his (Tinubu) so-called employment scheme that will put 50million youths into the army, are not only incredulous it betrays a degenerative intimations of thought, a puerile, delusional whistling in the wind.” He went on: “His unscientific and wild calibration of a 33 per cent unemployment rate among the youths and his pop up the arbitrary solution that ‘Agbado,’ cassava and yam can merely be conjured to reinforce food production is hardly exemplary.

Like this: Like Loading...