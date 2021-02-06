Metro & Crime

Youth reps oppose Lekki tollgate reopening

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

*Says: ‘Our views were not reflected’

Youth representatives on the judicial panel established by the Lagos state government to investigate the October 20 Lekki shooting incident have disagreed with the reopening of the tollgate.

At its sitting on Saturday, the panel granted approval for the return of tollgate to the control of Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

The LCC has been praying to the panel since December for a takeover of the plaza for repair and insurance claims.

But in statement released shortly after the panel announcement, Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, the two youth representatives on the nine-man panel, said their views were not reflected in the panel ruling.

They disagreed with the approval saying such move would hinder the successful completion of ongoing investigation on the incident.

 “The Youth Reps at the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS related abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident will like to formally express our dissent to the Order allowing for the repossession of Lekki Toll Gate,” the statement reads.

“We’d like to remind the public this panel was set up on our 5 For 5 demands during the nationwide protests against police brutality. So any decision without considering the opinions of the Youth Reps reflected in the rulings will be in violation of Rules setting up this Panel

 “We have made efforts to communicate our position on the application by LCC to take repossession of the Lekki Toll Gate to the Chairlady as required by the Rules of the Panel but our dissent wasn’t reflected in the ruling.”

The youth representatives said their position is in line with panel’s obligation of ensuring impartiality “throughout hearings for victims and contribute to fair, effective, efficient conduct of its hearings and more importantly, for voices of victims not be silenced in the course of this assignment”.

The youth representatives explained that the LCC has refused to provide critical information meant for the completion of forensic report.

They demanded that the Lekki toll gate should remain shut and under the purview of the panel until full investigations and hearings are concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Troops kill three armed bandits in gun battle in Benue, recover  weapons

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Troops of the joint military strike operation code named Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) on Sunday killed three suspected armed bandits in an exchange of fire at Adaka community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. The bandits, New Telegraph learnt, stormed the area which is a suburb of Makurdi meteopolis to […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara relaxes 24-hour curfew in Ilorin 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Following a late Sunday night Security Council meeting with heads of the security agencies in Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced that the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ilorin, the state capital, has been reviewed to between 6p.m. and 8 a.m. daily until further notice. This means members of the […]
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attack Makurdi; kill 4, injure others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulani herdsmen have attacked and killed four people and left seven battling with various degrees of injuries at Tse-Angbande in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. Governor Samuel Ortom, who visited the scene of the attack on Saturday morning, said the armed herdsmen in their usual guerrilla pattern struck by 11pm on Friday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica