Youth Unemployment: Okeagbe Vanguard to build N120m skill centre

Faced with the alarming figure of graduates and youths unemployment in Okeagbe-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North- West Local Government Area of Ondo State, and particularly in the country, a group of Okeagbe- Akoko sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora, under the aegis of the Okeagbe Vanguard Association (OVA), have unfolded plans to establish a N120 million vocational and entrepreneurship skills centre in the community.

As part of strategies to achieve this, the group has concluded plans to revive and make operational the moribund Okeagbe Skills Acquisition Centre (SAC), which had since been abandoned midstream in order to address the skill gaps mainly among youths and unemployed graduates in the area.

The Skills Acquisition Centre, a UNDP project was initiated some years ago to conduct training in vocational and entrepreneurship skills for the teeming graduates, who are unable to find work after their high school or university education.

Expressing regrets over the neglect of the centre, and how the skill centre project had since been abandoned midstream, Prince Steve Arasanyin, the United States-based Convener of the Association, said the resuscitation of the Okeagbe SAC would go a long way in facilitating the conduct of instructional programmes and courses that focus on the skills required for a particular job function or trade in view of the prevailing economic realities in the area, and address restiveness among the youths.

The Skill Acquisition Centre, according to the association, will offer vocational training and entrepreneurship education that will prepare students and artisans for specific careers, disregarding traditional, unrelated academic subjects.

As already designed, the training centre, when completed is expected to provide hand-on and job-specific instructions to those who want to develop new skills in automotive repair (vehicle, motorcycle or small engine repairs), plumbing (masonry), culinary arts (catering/cooking), graphic design, fashion design, dressmaking, photography, cosmetology, massage therapy, carpentry and event planning/management, which will lead to certification, and diploma or associate’s certification in the various trades.

Speaking further on the project, Arasanyin said part of the strategies of OVA is to pursue the goal of developing Okeagbe to become a model for Ondo State and the country by extension in creating real sustainable community agenda that could be replicated across the state and country in general.

He stated: “It is also to serve yeast to stimulate effective or rapid development of the Okeagbe community. Be active in politics and governance of Okeagbe by refraining from being passive, and to seek ways to assist in solving the myriad of problems confronting our people and community as a whole.

“Part of the objectives is also to distillate issues that will help shape government policies towards the community; mobilise and contribute resources and engage in infrastructural, health and educational projects and programmes that will ensure sustainable development of Okeagbe community.”

To realise this vision, the association, chaired by Bashorun Akin Bada, an engineer and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transmission, PHCN Plc, is set to raise N120 million, being the projected or estimated cost during a Fund-raising programme, billed for June, this year.

“This vision comes at a huge cost. Our goal at OVA is to reactivate/ resuscitate the Skill Acquisition Centre and put it to effective use. In the short term, our immediate priorities are to connect the facility to electricity (generator/ Solar energy), provide security, landscaping and equipment/tools, as well as provide bore holes, supply furniture, perimeter fence and other accessories,” Bada said.

According to him, the centre, when fully functional and operational, would take the restive youths and unemployed graduates off the streets as they would have been properly equipped and trained in various vocational skills to be self-reliant and job creators.

