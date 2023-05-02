Youth Wing Of CAN Apologises Over Congratulatory Letter To Tinubu

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has tendered its apologies to its parent body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), for failing to follow the proper channels before going ahead to congratulate the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter signed by YOWICAN’s National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, and addressed to the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, was sighted by newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The letter reads, “I write to tender my heartfelt apology to you and the entire Christian Association of Nigeria on behalf of myself and the entire YOWICAN for not properly consulting you and the body before my congratulatory message to our President-elect.

“I am indeed deeply sorry for my action and never in any way intended to undermine or devalue your high-esteem office. I promise it will never happen again.

“Please, accept the assurance of YOWICAN’s unalloyed support and loyalty always.”