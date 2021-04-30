Metro & Crime

Youths arrest six kidnappers in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Some courageous youths in Odo-Owa in Oke- Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State on Friday laid ambush for six suspected kidnappers who had been terrorising the people of the area and arrested them.
The suspected kidnappers, whose gang leader was simply identified as one ‘Ramoni’, were said to have kidnapped four persons, including a Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officer in Odo- Owa on Wednesday and thereafter demanded a N8m ransom.
A source told this medium that the family of the victims paid N2 million to the suspected kidnappers as the first tranche and it was when they were about to pay the balance of N6 million that the youths pounced on the kidnappers and arrested them.
He added that the kidnappers had been handed over to security agents in the area.
It was also learnt that a building and a hotel belonging to the leader of the gang were set ablaze by the irate youths in Omu-Aran.
When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the Command has not been officially informed about the development.
He, however, said he had been inundated with telephone calls on the issue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa women in governance agitate for 50% affirmative action

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State women in politics on  Wednesday agitated  to be given 50% affirmative action in governance  stating that even though the 35% affirmation has not be achieved, there was need to increase it to 50%. This was the submission of women politicians under the umbrella of women in governance during a […]
Metro & Crime

Suspects: We forced our victim to have sex with us

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A man in his late 30s, Stanley(surname withheld), Sunday narrated how he was forced in Ebonyi State by suspected kidnappers to have sex with his younger sister and the sister made to suck  manhood of the suspects.   This is even as police rescued a man and recovered N1million ransom during a gun battle.   Two policemen […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo guber: We’ll replicate gains from Edo –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

As the electorate in Ondo State prepare to elect a new governor on Saturday, October 10, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has assured of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo gubernatorial election.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica