Youths arrest six kidnappers in Kwara

Some courageous youths in Odo-Owa in Oke- Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State on Friday laid ambush for six suspected kidnappers who had been terrorising the people of the area and arrested them.

The suspected kidnappers, whose gang leader was simply identified as one ‘Ramoni’, were said to have kidnapped four persons, including a Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officer in Odo- Owa on Wednesday and thereafter demanded a N8m ransom.

A source told this medium that the family of the victims paid N2 million to the suspected kidnappers as the first tranche and it was when they were about to pay the balance of N6 million that the youths pounced on the kidnappers and arrested them.

He added that the kidnappers had been handed over to security agents in the area.

It was also learnt that a building and a hotel belonging to the leader of the gang were set ablaze by the irate youths in Omu-Aran.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the Command has not been officially informed about the development.

He, however, said he had been inundated with telephone calls on the issue.

