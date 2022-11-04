Youths attack Ondo monarch for converting to Christianity

The youths said to be angry with the alleged nonchalant attitude of the monarch of Ikun-Akoko in the Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the incessant premature deaths of promising sons and daughters of the community on Thursday invaded his palace to protest his alleged conversion to Christianity. After storming the palace with palm leaves, the protesters moved to the only petrol station in the town owned by the Onikun of Ikun Oba Olokunbola Adedoyin and allegedly set it ablaze. They claimed that the traditional ruler is now parading himself as a “born again Christian” and refused to perform rituals and other traditional rites that can ward off the calamities. But Oba Olokunbola Adedoyin, who ascended the throne 19 years ago, said he has been trying his best to attract development to the town. The monarch, who narrated his ordeal at the hands of the irate youths, said they threatened to kill him and his son. He added that when his filling station was attacked, an attendant sustained machete cuts, with three generators valued at N1.5 million vandalised. According to him, he has been praying for Ikun- Akoko alongside others.

