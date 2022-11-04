News

Youths attack Ondo monarch for converting to Christianity

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The youths said to be angry with the alleged nonchalant attitude of the monarch of Ikun-Akoko in the Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the incessant premature deaths of promising sons and daughters of the community on Thursday invaded his palace to protest his alleged conversion to Christianity. After storming the palace with palm leaves, the protesters moved to the only petrol station in the town owned by the Onikun of Ikun Oba Olokunbola Adedoyin and allegedly set it ablaze. They claimed that the traditional ruler is now parading himself as a “born again Christian” and refused to perform rituals and other traditional rites that can ward off the calamities. But Oba Olokunbola Adedoyin, who ascended the throne 19 years ago, said he has been trying his best to attract development to the town. The monarch, who narrated his ordeal at the hands of the irate youths, said they threatened to kill him and his son. He added that when his filling station was attacked, an attendant sustained machete cuts, with three generators valued at N1.5 million vandalised. According to him, he has been praying for Ikun- Akoko alongside others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBA: Prolonged JUSUN strike affecting justice system

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra branch, says the prolonged nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is affecting the justice system. Mr. Kingsley Awuka, Chairman of the Committee of Chairmen of the eight branches of NBA in Anambra, made the assertion in a statement in Awka yesterday. The statement said that […]
News

Tambuwal to Defence College: Study causes of banditry, kidnapping in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Soko to

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has tasked the Nigeria Defence College (NDC), Abuja, to commence an in-depth study into the causes of banditry, which he said has caused the state a lot of anguish in the past and in recent times.   Governor Tambuwal gave the charge when some staff of the college, who led […]
News

Drug abuse fuelling insecurity in Nigeria, says Marwa

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Federal Government has identified drug abuse as one of the factors responsible for the growing insecurity in parts of the country. Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), made the observation yesterday, during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica