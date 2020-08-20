Youths attack Oyo police headquarters over serial killer’s escape

Some angry youths yesterday invaded the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan and attacked some personnel. This followed the escape of a supected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, from police custody. The angry youths protested, citing insecurity of lives in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state where the suspect had confessed to have killed about six persons with a shovel after which he would disappear through the charm he said that a herbalist gave him. Shodipe had been paraded at the Eleyele headquarters and afterwards arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court.

The court remanded him at the Mokola Police Station before his escape. The placard-bearing youths had marched through some parts of the Ibadan metropolis before converging on the Police Headquarters where they allegedly stoned some officers at the gate and other dangerous items. Addressing the angry youths after he had listened to their grievances, the state Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, assured them of his readiness to track down the suspected killer and bring him to justice. Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, said that the students truly attacked the command.

He said: “Some students protested at the command’s headquarters. The CP and other senior police officers attended to them and answered all their questions. “You know students; some of them got out of control. But we were able to handle the situation professionally. They have since gone back.”

