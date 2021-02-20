Youths beat man for selling deadly poison for N20

Angry youths of Igbere community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State has beat up a man who was allegedly caught selling a deadly poison popularly known as ‘Otu-Ere’. It was gathered that after he was beaten, the youths burnt his bicycle and other medicines he was selling and sent him out of the community with a warning to never return.

An eyewitness who shared photos of the man on Facebook, wrote: “This man was caught selling poison (Ótu-ere) N20 in IGBERE market this Morning. “The angry Igbere youths after beating him mercilessly, burned his bicycle & other medicine he was selling, sent him out of IGBERE & asked him never to come back or be killed if he ever steps foot in IGBERE land.

It was gathered that the man is from Alayi one of the neighbouring communities of IGBERE” Underscoring the danger of the man’s act, a social media user, Oscar commented, “That’s some real dangerous thing. Your legs begin to decay little by little and if u go to hospital, u are definitely gon get amputated. “See how cheap it’s being sold for but highly expensive to treat.

God knows how many innocent souls he’s afflicted with this evil! Same goes for ‘agba’ that will destroy ur skin and kill u if u attempt going to a hospital for treatment. On top d suffering we dey endure here, evil men like this won’t still let u have peace!”

