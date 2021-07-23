Youths benefit from skill acquisition in Enugu

No fewer than 200 youths in Igboeze-North Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday, graduated from a three-month Youth ICT and Skill Acquisition Project (YISAP) of the Baywood Foundation. They were trained on entrepreneurship skills such as ICT, photography, video-editing, barbing, digital marketing, graphics design, confectionaries, making of household essentials, consumables, fascinators and hats, among others. Speaking at the graduation at the Igboeze North Council Headquarters at Enugu-Ezike Community, Country Director of Baywood Foundation, Mr Chukwudi Ojielo, appreciated the programme funder, the Coca- Cola Foundation for believing in the empowerment of youths. Ojielo thanked the Igboeze North Council chairman and people of the area in making the skill training programme a success; while encouraging the graduating youths to value what they had learnt. “I charge you, youths of Igboeze North Council Area, especially our graduating youths, to stand tall and project your businesses to the world through the social media marketing skills you learnt from the training. “You should not be discouraged by your small beginning but abide by the habit of savings. Never you compromise on quality and always be a person of integrity,’’ he said. The country director said that 33 out of the 200 graduating youths, who performed exceptionally well in their various field of trainings, would be given ‘seed grant.’ The Chairman of Igboeze North Council Area, Chief Ejike Itodo, expressed gratitude to the Coca-Cola and Baywood Foundations for selecting and executing the brilliant empowerment programme for youths in the council area.

