News

Youths block NPDC Benin office

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Tension was high yesterday in Benin City as students from the nine states of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) blocked the Benin office of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Corporation (NPDC) over an alleged fraud in the organisation.

The protesters alleged they were given empty laptop bags, laptop chargers in place of laptops and phone as promised by the NDDC before the seminar organised by the corporation for students from the nine states. The students from Abia, Akwa Ibom Bayalsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Rivers and Ondo states gathered at the Airport Road office of the corporation to protest the alleged shortchanging of the students by the commission.

The students billed for a seminar sponsored by the NPDC blocked the gate which made it impossible for workers and visitors to access the office.å The Coordinator, Niger Delta Students Union, Remeo Emieye Romeo, said: “The organisation organised the seminar for Niger Delta students and that before the seminar, they said they would provide a laptop and a phone for each participating student.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s big, policing’s difficult, Osinbajo confesses

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the size of the country has made policing difficult harping on the need to reorganise the nation’s security architecture. Osinbajo said this on Monday when he received on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, His Royal Majesty, Yakanaje Uke, (in Nasarawa State), Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan. […]
News

Okowa to Army: Be humane in discharging your duties

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday implored officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities. This was even as the governor said that officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces should not abuse their position and should not use their position and uniform to maltreat […]
News

Niger sacks doctor, 5 accountants, 748 workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government yesterday said that it has sacked a medical doctor, five accountants and seven hundred and fortyeight civil servants, following fraudulent acts and violation of extant rules. This was as the government said a total of five thousand, two hundred and fifty-eight (5,258) civil servants had been retired in the past three years. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica