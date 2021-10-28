Youths block NPDC Benin office

Tension was high yesterday in Benin City as students from the nine states of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) blocked the Benin office of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Corporation (NPDC) over an alleged fraud in the organisation.

The protesters alleged they were given empty laptop bags, laptop chargers in place of laptops and phone as promised by the NDDC before the seminar organised by the corporation for students from the nine states. The students from Abia, Akwa Ibom Bayalsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Rivers and Ondo states gathered at the Airport Road office of the corporation to protest the alleged shortchanging of the students by the commission.

The students billed for a seminar sponsored by the NPDC blocked the gate which made it impossible for workers and visitors to access the office.å The Coordinator, Niger Delta Students Union, Remeo Emieye Romeo, said: “The organisation organised the seminar for Niger Delta students and that before the seminar, they said they would provide a laptop and a phone for each participating student.

