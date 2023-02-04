Youths convert major roads to football fields in Benin

The worsening scarcity of money in Benin City, Edo State took a new dimension yesterday as depositors who could not access their funds in different banks in the city blocked the ever busy King Square (Ring Road) to traffic, while the road was turned into a football pitch, which caused diversion of vehicles to adjourning streets and roads.

The depositors, who were majorly youths, turned down the pleas of police officers and men of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency, who urged them to vacate the roads. According to Itohan Omo, who banks with one of the old generation banks, “I was here yesterday (Thursday), but they said there was no money, and they were giving people #2,000 and I said for what now? I came to collect money to stock my home with food, but they said no money, at the end of the day I could not even get #1000. “I was in the bank all through yesterday, but I got nothing. I didn’t even have money to buy water, I had to go to another bank because I also have an account there, which was, where I was able to drink water,” she said.

