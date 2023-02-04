News

Youths convert major roads to football fields in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The worsening scarcity of money in Benin City, Edo State took a new dimension yesterday as depositors who could not access their funds in different banks in the city blocked the ever busy King Square (Ring Road) to traffic, while the road was turned into a football pitch, which caused diversion of vehicles to adjourning streets and roads.

The depositors, who were majorly youths, turned down the pleas of police officers and men of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency, who urged them to vacate the roads. According to Itohan Omo, who banks with one of the old generation banks, “I was here yesterday (Thursday), but they said there was no money, and they were giving people #2,000 and I said for what now? I came to collect money to stock my home with food, but they said no money, at the end of the day I could not even get #1000. “I was in the bank all through yesterday, but I got nothing. I didn’t even have money to buy water, I had to go to another bank because I also have an account there, which was, where I was able to drink water,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Muhammad Abacha asks court to declare him Kano PDP guber candidate

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The eldest son of the late Head of State, Muhammad Sani Abacha, has asked aFederalHighCourt in Kano to declare him the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last primary of the party sometimes this year. Muhammad made the new plea when hearing resumed yesterday at the Federal High Court, Kano, in […]
News

Insecurity: Info management key to overcoming Nigeria’s challenges – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that to triumph over the challenges facing Nigeria, citizens should overcome their differences in politics and religion, tribe and ethnicity. Gbajabiamila said one of the ingredients of overcoming Nigeria’s security challenges is information management. He disclosed this at the two-day National Conference on […]
News Top Stories

Plot by 2 govs, I ex-gov to destabilise North uncovered

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Monarch, opposition politicians fingered High-level plots to cause destabilisation in the Northern part of the country have been uncovered by military and security agencies. Investigation by Saturday Telegraph revealed that two serving North West and North East Governors are allegedly championing the said agenda to set the troubled region on fire, thereby making it ungovernable. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica