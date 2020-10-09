Youths, CSOs protest against SARS in Edo

Youths, under the auspices of the National Association of Edo Students (NAEs) and members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), yesterday protested in Benin, Edo State capital, against the activities of the SARS in the state.

But, the peaceful solidarity match, which was also staged by the youths and members of civil society organisations in support of the ban slammed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), otherwise referred to as SARS across the country, would have ended in tragedy.

The protesters, who wore black attire and car-ried placards of various inscriptions during the peaceful protest, however, chanted anti-SARS slogans, such as ‘SARS Must Go’ as they marched through major streets and the government establishments in Benin, the Edo state capital, to register their support for the ban and dissatisfaction over the activities of the security outfit. During the protest, they were said to have also marched to the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council; the Government House and the state Police Command Headquarters. Trouble, however, started when the protesters on reaching the Police Command Headquarters apparently to show their support for the IG’s action, but were dispersed by the police. The protesters were also said to have caused several hours of traffic gridlock, especially along the City Centre, also known as Ring Road and its other adjoining roads.

