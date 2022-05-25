Youths decry activities of gunmen in Anambra

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has decried activities of gunmen in Anambra State, saying it is time to put an end to senseless killings. In a statement signed by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, the group called on Governor Charles Soludo to, as a matter of urgency, form youth security guards to take over communities in Anambra State. COSEYL lamented that the gruesome killing of Soludo’s lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye and other criminal acts of the gunmen have heightened tension in the state. The statement reads in part; ”The umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone condemns in strongest terms the gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, member representing Aguata 2 State Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly which is Governor Charles Soludo’s constituency. “It is very unfortunate that some criminals and hoodlums want to turn Anambra State and Igboland into a killing field, but their plot will be dead on arrival.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...