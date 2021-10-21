News

Youths defy police, embark on commemorative protest

In spite of the warning by the Oyo State Police Command that youths in the state should not engage in any protest, youths in their hundreds yesterday trooped out into the streets of Ibadan, the state capital, demanding for the immediate release of the remaining nine #EndSARS protesters in police custody, as well as, the Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyeno (a.ka.a. Sunday Igboho). The protest was in commemoration of the October 20, 2020 #EndSARS carnage and protests that led to the death of many people and policemen. The youth had protested and demanded an end to police brutality and scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the country.

As at 7am, officers of the police were seen in strategic places, parading the city of Ibadan, but notwithstanding the stern warning from the police, the youth comprising #RevolutionNow members and others, came out en masse, storming the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and staged the commemorative protest.

The youth marched from Iwo-Road, through to Idi-Ape, and to the seat of power at Agodi- Secretariat, Ibadan. Two of the leaders of the protest, Ms. Kemi Adeshina and Mr Solomon Emiola, demanded the immediate release of the nine remaining #EndSARS protesters, who were still in custody. They said: “We have come here to let them know that they should release all political detainees in person of Chief Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and other detainees should be released unconditionally. Nobody should infringe on our fundamental human rights.” Responding, Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, Sunday Odukoya (rtd), said the case of the nine remaining #End- SARS protesters is still in court and not in the hands of the state government.

