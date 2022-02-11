Business

Youths demand equity, justice in zoning of offices

A group of youths operating under the aegis of Young Edo Professionals in Politics, has demanded equity, justice and fairness in the zoning of political offices in Edo. Spokesman of the group, Endurance Eguasa, said at its meeting in Benin that come 2023, the Edo South Senatorial seat should be zoned to one of the seven local governments in the district outside Oredo Council Area.

“It is instructive to note that both the sitting Senator of Edo South, Mathew Urhoghide, and Gov. Godwin Obaseki are from Oredo Local Government Area. “More disturbing is the fact that Urhoghide is from Ward 2 in Oredo Council Area, the same ward that produced the sitting member of the House of Representatives for Oredo Federal Constituency.

“We are saying that Oredo cannot keep the senate beyond 2023. “The reason is that Edo South senatorial district historically sat on a tripod made up of the defunct Oredo, Orhionmwon and Ovia Divisions. “Therefore, the Senate seat must rotate amongst the triumvirate,’’ he argued. Eguasa recalled that between 1999 and 2007, the senator for Edo South was produced by the old Orhionwmon after which it moved to old Ovia from 2007 to 2015 and old Oredo from 2015 till date. “Justice, fairness and equity dictate that it moves back to old Orhionmwon, especially because from 2016 till date, Oredo has simultaneously held both positions of governor and senator for Edo South.

 

