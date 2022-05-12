News

Youths endorse Abiodun for second term

A coalition of youth groups in Ogun State under the auspices of the Conference of Ogun Youth Leaders yesterday endorsed the second term bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun. In a statement by youth leaders in the three senatorial districts, they appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership to disregard the petitions submitted against the governor seeking his disqualification from the primary. They described the allegations in the petitions as “fictitious” targeted at destroying the reputation and the achievements of the governor.

 

