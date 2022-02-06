News

Youths give Anambra 14 days to conduct Ogbo Ogwu market poll

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi Comment(0)

Aggrieved youths trading in Ogbo Ogwu International Market have given the state government 14 days to conduct election in the market to avoid the ugly incident it may throw the peaceful atmosphere in the state into.

 

The youths who expressed anger over the development, said those that do not want the election to hold in the market are the ones misinforming the government on the true state of things in the market.

 

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, Mr. Ikeabata, a member of the caretaker executive, alleged that those behind the disruption of the election are those that are not popular in the market.

 

He called on the state government to urgently conduct the election for the market in the next 14 days to avoid the breakdown of law and order in the market.

 

He further said that why those unpopular in the market don’t want the election is to enable them to continue to extort some traders in the market, which the incumbent leadership of the market led Chief Donatus Ajama is not in support of.

 

Speaking, Chief Ajama, said that the traders in the market have called for an election which he is ready to conduct for them if given the mandate and will also vie for the position which their constitution allows for

 

