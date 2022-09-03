Youths in Anambra community nab man for defiling girl, 10

A 57 year-old man, Chidi Obieze, has been arrested by youths in Anambra State for defiling a 10 years old girl. A native of Egbem Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, Obieze was arrested by youths in Oraifite, a neighbouring community when he was caught for being in the habit of defiling young girls. Upon interrogation, he said that he has been into defiling young girls for 10 years in the community, he begged for leniency, saying that he was ready to stop if he was freed by his captors. Obiaze said: “I also like grown up women, but my best are little girls.

“I have been doing this for about 10 years now.” Asked what he was doing with the little girl, he said, “I was only romancing her when I was caught. I was romancing her with my private parts.” Saturday Telegraph has, however, not been able to ascertain what happened to the man afterwards. Attempt to enquire from the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, if the man was handed over to the police in the area yielded no fruit as his line was unreachable at the time of filing this report

