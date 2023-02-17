Youths kick against protests, condemn fuel shortages, naira crisis

Lagos State residents, especially the youths have been urged to remain calm and peaceful in the face of the current challenges confronting the nation and avoid unhealthy protests which could disrupt the peace of the State. The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Biliamin Sulamon-Oba, made the appeal on behalf of 10 million youths in Lagos State during a press conference in Ikeja.

The Youths through Comrade Sulamon-Oba, who addressed the press conference in the company of the Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of NYCN, Agbaje Abdulhakeem; the State Public Relations Office, Comrade Abiodun Ajayi and other local branches coordinators and leaders of youth organisations, condemned the lingering fuel and Naira crises across the country and Lagos State in particular.

The youth leaders also enjoined all political party leaders to caution their members against violence before, during, and after the forthcoming elections for the sustenance of peace and unity in the country. “The Lagos State leadership of the NYCN observed closely the series of protests in Ogun and Oyo states which led to the loss of lives and property, hence, the Chapter decided to tow this path of Dialogue by airing our opinions in the media, especially due to the complexity of Lagos State.

“The NYCN, Lagos chapter, frowns against any protest capable of being hijacked by hoodlums and perpetrators of evils to avoid the repeat of the horrible experience of the EndSARs protest,” Comrade Sulamon-Oba said. While decrying the continued scarcity of both the new and old naira notes, the Youth leaders appealed to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to disburse more Naira notes into circulation to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians, especially Lagosians. “The people should not be put in a state of discomfort and hardship like the masses are currently facing. Hence, government policies should be people-oriented and not only beneficial to the political class but to the detriment of the masses.

“The Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele must, as a matter of urgency, ensure adequate disbursement of cash to all commercial banks and severely penalise any bank that fails to function appropriately. Understandably, some guidelines were already circulated by the CBN and must be followed diligently with more practical approaches.

“Also, the government must mandate the financial institutions to improve their technological infrastructures for ease of banking, as it is a key factor that will not only ease the burden of Nigerians but will as well strengthen the cashless policy of the Federal Government,” the Youths advised. Comrade Sulamon-Oba who condemned the lingering fuel scarcity also urged relevant stakeholders to ensure supply fuel to reduce queues and loss of productive man hours at petrol stations. “The leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) must wake up to its responsibilities and ensure sanctions are met on defaulting marketers,” he said. Speaking on the forthcoming general elections, Comrade Sulamon-Oba called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

