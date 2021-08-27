Youths nab 2 suspected transformer vandals, in Benue

Irate youths in the Aliade community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday apprehended two suspected vandals of a transformer belonging to the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) PLC Company and handed them to the police for investigation and prosecution.

Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah, in a statement said the suspected vandals, one Mr. Peter Awanger who resides in Aliade, headquarters of the local government was caught vandalising the transformer located at the LGEA Primary School at about 2 am on Monday. Dr. Elijah said upon the arrest of the suspect, youths invited the traditional ruler of Aliade, His Royal Highness, Chief John Wunde to the scene of the incident before handing him over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution. He said during interrogation, the suspected vandal who confessed to vandalising a total of five Distribution Transformers within the locality, disclosed that he had been selling the vandalised items such as armoured cables, feeder pillars units, spans of aluminium conductors among other parts to one Mr. Christian Odunwa in Makurdi. Dr. Elijah said based on his confession, the police took him to Makurdi where the said Odunwa was identified and promptly arrested.

Like this: Like Loading...